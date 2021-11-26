12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) stock moved upwards by 115.09% to $21.94 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 62.8 million shares, making up 2682.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $152.8 million.
- Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) stock rose 66.82% to $8.71. The company's market cap stands at $101.0 million.
- Allied Healthcare Prods (NASDAQ:AHPI) stock increased by 56.31% to $8.41. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 50.3 million shares, making up 11637.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $33.7 million.
- NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) shares moved upwards by 51.33% to $6.81. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 17.3 million shares, making up 634.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $400.4 million.
- 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) stock rose 23.34% to $5.5. 180 Life Sciences's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 211.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $187.1 million.
- Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares moved upwards by 21.82% to $333.06. Moderna's stock is trading at a volume of 32.1 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 255.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.0 billion.
Losers
- Applied Molecular (NASDAQ:AMTI) stock decreased by 14.78% to $16.18 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Applied Molecular's stock is 232.8K as of 12:30 EST. This is 132.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $622.9 million.
- AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) stock fell 12.52% to $12.27. The company's market cap stands at $682.4 million.
- Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) shares fell 12.09% to $20.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $976.7 million.
- IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) stock decreased by 12.09% to $49.42. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 67.1K shares, making up 40.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) stock decreased by 11.77% to $4.05. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 402.3K shares, making up 117.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $176.8 million.
- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) shares fell 11.25% to $24.39. As of 12:30 EST, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 105.5K, which is 39.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
