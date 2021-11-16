12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) shares moved upwards by 18.39% to $5.25 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 19.6 million, which is 360.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $703.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) stock moved upwards by 13.16% to $4.47. Hudson Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 298.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 106.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $196.5 million.
- Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) stock increased by 12.63% to $14.53. Trading volume for Yellow's stock is 1.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 156.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $745.1 million.
- Team (NYSE:TISI) stock increased by 10.06% to $1.64. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 112.41% of Team's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) shares moved upwards by 7.94% to $46.21. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 637.3K shares, making up 80.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) shares rose 7.61% to $180.15. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.3 million shares, making up 718.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) shares fell 25.92% to $10.89 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.0 million.
- Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) stock declined by 17.81% to $27.18. The current volume of 344.6K shares is 207.29% of Euroseas's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $196.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) shares fell 17.52% to $6.62. The current volume of 15.5 million shares is 268.13% of Desktop Metal's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Griffon (NYSE:GFF) shares declined by 15.61% to $24.32. Trading volume for Griffon's stock is 306.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 160.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) stock fell 13.14% to $10.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $308.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Shapeways Hldgs (NYSE:SHPW) shares fell 10.79% to $6.12. The company's market cap stands at $295.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
