12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 12, 2021 12:49pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Wunong Net Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) stock moved upwards by 49.69% to $5.03 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 6.4 million, which is 5174.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $125.7 million.
  • Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) stock rose 24.12% to $67.65. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 204.4K, which is 486.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $655.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) stock increased by 18.68% to $46.77. As of 12:30 EST, Farfetch's stock is trading at a volume of 10.7 million, which is 270.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.3 billion.
  • Regis (NYSE:RGS) stock rose 14.71% to $3.43. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 8.3 million, which is 311.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $155.6 million.
  • Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) stock moved upwards by 14.13% to $3.64. The current volume of 1.6 million shares is 223.82% of Casper Sleep's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $150.9 million.
  • Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) stock rose 13.98% to $5.87. The current volume of 747.8K shares is 885.13% of Dixie Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
Losers

  • D-MARKET Electronic (NASDAQ:HEPS) stock decreased by 36.2% to $3.6 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for D-MARKET Electronic's stock is 5.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 686.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) stock decreased by 16.04% to $5.79. The current volume of 22.4 million shares is 188.89% of Lordstown Motors's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) stock fell 14.53% to $8.51. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.6 million shares, making up 107.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion.
  • Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) stock fell 13.0% to $9.37. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 billion.
  • Fiesta Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:FRGI) shares fell 9.83% to $10.62. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 76.3K shares, making up 102.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $281.0 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) stock declined by 8.08% to $3.87. The current volume of 389.2K shares is 713.71% of China Automotive Systems's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

