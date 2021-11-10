12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) shares moved upwards by 12.99% to $12.52 during Wednesday's regular session. Yellow's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 141.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $642.0 million.
- Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) stock increased by 12.71% to $11.26. The company's market cap stands at $68.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev (NASDAQ:NISN) stock moved upwards by 12.66% to $14.32. NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev's stock is trading at a volume of 323.0K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 367.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $294.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Cornerstone Building (NYSE:CNR) shares increased by 10.72% to $16.41. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 846.6K shares, making up 145.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Stem (NYSE:STEM) stock moved upwards by 9.54% to $25.02. The current volume of 4.3 million shares is 175.1% of Stem's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) shares rose 7.82% to $8.76. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 17.5 million shares, making up 92.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.2 billion.
Losers
- SOS (NYSE:SOS) shares declined by 25.83% to $1.56 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 115.6 million, which is 1008.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $292.8 million.
- Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) stock decreased by 16.74% to $18.86. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.5 million, which is 242.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $387.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) shares decreased by 13.75% to $6.3. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.8 million shares, making up 187.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) stock decreased by 12.97% to $3.06. Gaucho Group Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 656.1K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 66.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.5 million.
- Hyliion Holdings (NYSE:HYLN) shares fell 12.15% to $7.74. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.9 million shares, making up 145.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- View (NASDAQ:VIEW) shares decreased by 11.57% to $5.66. Trading volume for View's stock is 1.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 137.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
