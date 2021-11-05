12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) shares increased by 28.75% to $15.76 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.9 million, which is 755.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $706.0 million.
- 4d pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) stock increased by 23.94% to $8.49. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 52.8K shares, making up 193.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $191.3 million.
- Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) stock increased by 22.53% to $5.51. Alimera Sciences's stock is trading at a volume of 896.8K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1708.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.1 million.
- Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ:ASRT) stock moved upwards by 21.62% to $1.35. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 12.7 million shares, making up 2158.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $60.0 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) shares increased by 21.25% to $5.99. Endo International's stock is trading at a volume of 31.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 297.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) stock increased by 19.07% to $63.06. The current volume of 235.9K shares is 159.33% of IGM Biosciences's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) stock declined by 74.39% to $9.22 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 20.7 million, which is 5191.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $539.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) stock declined by 52.28% to $0.91. The current volume of 11.9 million shares is 1973.56% of Calithera Biosciences's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.2 million.
- Evaxion Biotech (NASDAQ:EVAX) stock declined by 43.03% to $7.22. Trading volume for Evaxion Biotech's stock is 5.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 834.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $138.7 million.
- bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) stock fell 41.7% to $14.69. As of 12:30 EST, bluebird bio's stock is trading at a volume of 2.6 million, which is 220.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $992.5 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) shares decreased by 41.5% to $30.78. Emergent BioSolutions's stock is trading at a volume of 3.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 980.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) shares decreased by 38.68% to $18.25. Tabula Rasa HealthCare's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 368.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $456.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
