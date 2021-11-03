12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) shares moved upwards by 51.35% to $11.73 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $190.6 million.
- Onion Global (NYSE:OG) shares rose 20.61% to $6.67. The current volume of 148.2K shares is 49.11% of Onion Global's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $595.2 million.
- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) stock moved upwards by 20.58% to $20.2. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 81.4 million, which is 1539.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
- Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) stock increased by 18.28% to $13.48. Container Store Group's stock is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 405.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $681.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) stock increased by 14.11% to $63.37. Trading volume for Capri Holdings's stock is 4.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 299.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) stock increased by 12.49% to $72.95. Skyline Champion's stock is trading at a volume of 520.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 135.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) stock decreased by 19.35% to $44.25 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Rocky Brands's stock is trading at a volume of 305.4K, which is 592.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $322.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) stock decreased by 12.64% to $20.5. As of 12:30 EST, Tupperware Brands's stock is trading at a volume of 1.9 million, which is 300.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Superior Industries Intl (NYSE:SUP) stock declined by 12.49% to $5.82. Superior Industries Intl's stock is trading at a volume of 148.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 117.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $151.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Bright Horizons Family (NYSE:BFAM) stock declined by 10.44% to $151.56. As of 12:30 EST, Bright Horizons Family's stock is trading at a volume of 418.6K, which is 174.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) stock decreased by 9.71% to $1.81. Trading volume for Remark Hldgs's stock is 14.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 97.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $190.8 million.
- Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) stock fell 9.38% to $152.6. Wingstop's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 596.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
