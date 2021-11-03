12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) shares moved upwards by 20.12% to $6.05 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 720.4K shares is 522.99% of CPS Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $86.7 million.
- AmpliTech Gr (NASDAQ:AMPG) stock increased by 14.62% to $4.58. AmpliTech Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 541.9K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 345.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.8 million.
- Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) shares moved upwards by 14.09% to $22.46. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 454.3K, which is 352.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $497.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) stock moved upwards by 13.7% to $42.14. Super Micro Computer's stock is trading at a volume of 439.0K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 247.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Mawson Infrastructure (NASDAQ:MIGI) stock rose 12.86% to $14.55. Mawson Infrastructure's stock is trading at a volume of 356.2K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 333.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) stock moved upwards by 11.6% to $11.25. Trading volume for Zenvia's stock is 92.0K as of 12:30 EST. This is 44.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $442.0 million.
Losers
- OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) stock fell 23.95% to $6.54 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 4.7 million, which is 111.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $56.9 million.
- Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) stock decreased by 22.96% to $7.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $976.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Hollysys Automation Tech (NASDAQ:HOLI) shares decreased by 20.17% to $15.48. As of 12:30 EST, Hollysys Automation Tech's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million, which is 417.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $948.5 million.
- Unisys (NYSE:UIS) stock decreased by 17.75% to $21.76. Trading volume for Unisys's stock is 688.7K as of 12:30 EST. This is 293.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) stock fell 16.61% to $74.97. Digital Turbine's stock is trading at a volume of 7.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 194.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) shares decreased by 14.04% to $1.96. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 343.9K, which is 239.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.7 million.
