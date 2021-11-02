 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2021 12:58pm   Comments
Share:
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) shares moved upwards by 90.71% to $327.0 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 20.7 million shares is 1053.24% of Avis Budget Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.7 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) shares moved upwards by 9.64% to $65.84. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 830.3K shares, making up 251.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion.
  • Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) stock moved upwards by 9.56% to $17.57. Agrify's stock is trading at a volume of 422.8K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 38.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $361.3 million.
  • USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) shares moved upwards by 9.31% to $21.3. The current volume of 177.7K shares is 210.11% of USA Truck's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $189.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • View (NASDAQ:VIEW) stock rose 8.5% to $5.74. View's stock is trading at a volume of 427.7K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 43.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) stock rose 8.25% to $92.94. As of 12:30 EST, Ameresco's stock is trading at a volume of 356.1K, which is 121.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Harsco (NYSE:HSC) stock fell 19.62% to $14.59 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Harsco's stock is trading at a volume of 461.7K, which is 186.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) shares fell 9.64% to $52.06. As of 12:30 EST, BWX Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 542.7K, which is 118.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) stock fell 9.17% to $5.25. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 381.5K shares, making up 57.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $83.4 million.
  • Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) stock declined by 9.16% to $3.08. Trading volume for Energy Focus's stock is 96.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 53.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.6 million.
  • IAA (NYSE:IAA) stock fell 7.81% to $56.08. Trading volume for IAA's stock is 2.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 323.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) shares fell 7.51% to $40.03. Trading volume for Douglas Dynamics's stock is 90.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 91.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $919.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

 

 

 

Related Articles (AMRC + AGFY)

Earnings Scheduled For November 1, 2021
The Week In Cannabis: Stocks Underperform, Policy Moves, Earnings, Pitbull, Lil Kim, Justin Bieber, Martha Stewart And More
Earnings Preview: Ameresco
Agrify Corp To Enter Arizona Cannabis Market Via Deal With Olive El Mirage
Ameresco Enters $43M Energy Savings Performance Contract With US Coast Guard
Ameresco Taps $44.8M Investment From Prudential Private Capital
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com