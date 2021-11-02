12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) shares moved upwards by 90.71% to $327.0 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 20.7 million shares is 1053.24% of Avis Budget Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.7 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) shares moved upwards by 9.64% to $65.84. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 830.3K shares, making up 251.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion.
- Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) stock moved upwards by 9.56% to $17.57. Agrify's stock is trading at a volume of 422.8K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 38.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $361.3 million.
- USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) shares moved upwards by 9.31% to $21.3. The current volume of 177.7K shares is 210.11% of USA Truck's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $189.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- View (NASDAQ:VIEW) stock rose 8.5% to $5.74. View's stock is trading at a volume of 427.7K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 43.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) stock rose 8.25% to $92.94. As of 12:30 EST, Ameresco's stock is trading at a volume of 356.1K, which is 121.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Harsco (NYSE:HSC) stock fell 19.62% to $14.59 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Harsco's stock is trading at a volume of 461.7K, which is 186.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) shares fell 9.64% to $52.06. As of 12:30 EST, BWX Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 542.7K, which is 118.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) stock fell 9.17% to $5.25. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 381.5K shares, making up 57.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $83.4 million.
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) stock declined by 9.16% to $3.08. Trading volume for Energy Focus's stock is 96.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 53.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.6 million.
- IAA (NYSE:IAA) stock fell 7.81% to $56.08. Trading volume for IAA's stock is 2.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 323.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) shares fell 7.51% to $40.03. Trading volume for Douglas Dynamics's stock is 90.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 91.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $919.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers