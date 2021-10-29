12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) shares rose 16.88% to $16.96 during Friday's regular session.
- Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) shares increased by 12.13% to $56.75. Vocera Communications's stock is trading at a volume of 417.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 161.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) stock increased by 10.04% to $7.07. The company's market cap stands at $164.9 million.
- Chemed (NYSE:CHE) shares rose 9.41% to $489.09. As of 12:30 EST, Chemed's stock is trading at a volume of 59.5K, which is 62.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG) shares increased by 8.79% to $5.07. Trading volume for Bone Biologics's stock is 213.0K as of 12:30 EST. This is 137.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $155.5 million.
- Durect (NASDAQ:DRRX) shares increased by 8.4% to $1.23. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 650.5K, which is 142.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $278.6 million.
Losers
- CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) shares declined by 25.98% to $52.07 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares, making up 453.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CALT) stock fell 21.93% to $15.95. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 212.3K shares, making up 664.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $417.4 million.
- Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) shares fell 14.0% to $0.86. Trading volume for Pulmatrix's stock is 1.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 450.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.3 million.
- LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) shares declined by 12.02% to $49.49. As of 12:30 EST, LeMaitre Vascular's stock is trading at a volume of 176.3K, which is 172.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) stock decreased by 10.07% to $6.97. The current volume of 143.8K shares is 43.53% of BrainsWay's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $114.6 million.
- Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) stock decreased by 9.36% to $46.29. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 165.4K shares, making up 51.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
