12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) stock moved upwards by 15.4% to $33.42 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Nurix Therapeutics's stock is 1.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 482.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) shares moved upwards by 13.28% to $2.9. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 884.7K shares, making up 351.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $108.0 million.
- Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) stock increased by 12.62% to $0.58. The current volume of 2.9 million shares is 265.43% of Brickell Biotech's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $50.2 million.
- Rani Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:RANI) stock moved upwards by 12.4% to $22.75. The company's market cap stands at $448.5 million.
- PetVivo Holdings (NASDAQ:PETV) shares rose 11.4% to $2.93. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.0 million, which is 202.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.2 million.
- Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) shares rose 10.89% to $2.24. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 498.3K, which is 126.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.4 million.
Losers
- Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) stock fell 74.91% to $14.47 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Cortexyme's stock is trading at a volume of 22.1 million, which is 6018.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $429.7 million.
- DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) shares decreased by 25.79% to $3.75. Trading volume for DBV Technologies's stock is 645.0K as of 12:30 EST. This is 1129.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $411.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) stock declined by 19.4% to $25.02. As of 12:30 EST, Phathom Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 140.8K, which is 119.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $784.5 million.
- Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) stock declined by 15.03% to $0.63. Iterum Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 19.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 299.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.6 million.
- Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares fell 14.92% to $2.11. The current volume of 2.5 million shares is 92.62% of Jaguar Health's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $97.2 million.
- Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) stock declined by 14.41% to $3.09. Axcella Health's stock is trading at a volume of 630.2K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 552.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $117.9 million.
