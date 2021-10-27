 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 12:32pm   Comments
Share:
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) stock moved upwards by 15.4% to $33.42 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Nurix Therapeutics's stock is 1.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 482.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) shares moved upwards by 13.28% to $2.9. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 884.7K shares, making up 351.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $108.0 million.
  • Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) stock increased by 12.62% to $0.58. The current volume of 2.9 million shares is 265.43% of Brickell Biotech's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $50.2 million.
  • Rani Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:RANI) stock moved upwards by 12.4% to $22.75. The company's market cap stands at $448.5 million.
  • PetVivo Holdings (NASDAQ:PETV) shares rose 11.4% to $2.93. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.0 million, which is 202.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.2 million.
  • Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) shares rose 10.89% to $2.24. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 498.3K, which is 126.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.4 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) stock fell 74.91% to $14.47 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Cortexyme's stock is trading at a volume of 22.1 million, which is 6018.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $429.7 million.
  • DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) shares decreased by 25.79% to $3.75. Trading volume for DBV Technologies's stock is 645.0K as of 12:30 EST. This is 1129.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $411.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) stock declined by 19.4% to $25.02. As of 12:30 EST, Phathom Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 140.8K, which is 119.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $784.5 million.
  • Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) stock declined by 15.03% to $0.63. Iterum Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 19.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 299.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.6 million.
  • Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares fell 14.92% to $2.11. The current volume of 2.5 million shares is 92.62% of Jaguar Health's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $97.2 million.
  • Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) stock declined by 14.41% to $3.09. Axcella Health's stock is trading at a volume of 630.2K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 552.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $117.9 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

 

 

 

Related Articles (BBI + AXLA)

61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Axcella To Test NASH Candidate In Long COVID Patients
The Daily Biotech Pulse: NRx Stitches COVID-19 Drug Partnership, Protara Gets Nod For Starting Bladder Cancer Study, IGM Moves Beyond Oncology
Brickell Biotech Aces Pivotal Sofpironium Trials In Patients With Excessive Underarm Sweating
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna Invests In Africa, Amgen Announces Neuroscience R&D Collaboration, Decision Day For Chemocentryx, Biophytis To Restate Results
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com