12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021 12:33pm   Comments
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Meten Holding Gr (NASDAQ:METX) shares moved upwards by 39.52% to $0.53 during Tuesday's regular session. Meten Holding Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 619.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 2253.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $69.2 million.
  • Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) stock rose 11.69% to $1.91. Trading volume for Allied Esports's stock is 428.7K as of 12:30 EST. This is 184.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.7 million.
  • Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares rose 11.18% to $1.59. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 24.0 million, which is 217.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $190.5 million.
  • Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) shares rose 10.83% to $0.38. The current volume of 18.9 million shares is 203.78% of Molecular Data's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.5 million.
  • Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) shares increased by 8.4% to $73.99. As of 12:30 EST, Monarch Casino & Resort's stock is trading at a volume of 57.6K, which is 102.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares increased by 7.27% to $6.93. Trading volume for Workhorse Group's stock is 9.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 126.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $858.9 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) stock fell 30.32% to $2.19 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Remark Hldgs's stock is 52.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 520.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $230.7 million.
  • Skillful Craftsman (NASDAQ:EDTK) stock decreased by 21.35% to $1.29. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 794.3K, which is 264.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.2 million.
  • Aarons (NYSE:AAN) shares fell 17.66% to $25.56. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 635.0K shares, making up 265.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $835.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) shares fell 14.76% to $1.27. The current volume of 22.2 million shares is 1737.73% of RISE Education Cayman's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.7 million.
  • LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) shares decreased by 13.04% to $0.92. The current volume of 329.0K shares is 50.69% of LAIX's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $45.9 million.
  • Dana (NYSE:DAN) shares declined by 12.45% to $22.05. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares, making up 215.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

