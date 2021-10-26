 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021 12:34pm   Comments
Share:
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) shares moved upwards by 22.62% to $1.68 during Tuesday's regular session. Code Chain New Continent's stock is trading at a volume of 12.9 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 2222.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $64.5 million.
  • Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) shares increased by 15.43% to $13.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.0 million.
  • Spire Globall (NYSE:SPIR) stock increased by 9.67% to $6.01. Spire Globall's stock is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 126.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $876.2 million.
  • Crane (NYSE:CR) stock rose 8.59% to $101.53. Crane's stock is trading at a volume of 340.1K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 141.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Stem (NYSE:STEM) shares moved upwards by 7.27% to $24.84. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.7 million shares, making up 133.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion.
  • United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) shares moved upwards by 7.24% to $218.66. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.8 million shares, making up 135.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $190.4 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

 

 

Losers

 

  • ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock declined by 23.15% to $1.34 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, ShiftPixy's stock is trading at a volume of 2.6 million, which is 255.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.6 million.
  • Team (NYSE:TISI) stock fell 18.08% to $2.78. Team's stock is trading at a volume of 844.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 126.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $86.0 million.
  • ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) shares decreased by 14.95% to $1.48. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.3 million shares, making up 244.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.8 million.
  • Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) shares decreased by 11.91% to $331.51. Trading volume for Lockheed Martin's stock is 5.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 449.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $91.8 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) stock fell 10.65% to $29.21. The current volume of 326.3K shares is 212.02% of TrueBlue's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) stock declined by 8.31% to $20.53. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.3 million shares, making up 119.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

 

 

 

Related Articles (COMS + CCNC)

40 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
25 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com