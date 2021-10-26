12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) shares moved upwards by 22.62% to $1.68 during Tuesday's regular session. Code Chain New Continent's stock is trading at a volume of 12.9 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 2222.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $64.5 million.
- Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) shares increased by 15.43% to $13.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.0 million.
- Spire Globall (NYSE:SPIR) stock increased by 9.67% to $6.01. Spire Globall's stock is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 126.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $876.2 million.
- Crane (NYSE:CR) stock rose 8.59% to $101.53. Crane's stock is trading at a volume of 340.1K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 141.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Stem (NYSE:STEM) shares moved upwards by 7.27% to $24.84. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.7 million shares, making up 133.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion.
- United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) shares moved upwards by 7.24% to $218.66. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.8 million shares, making up 135.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $190.4 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
Losers
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock declined by 23.15% to $1.34 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, ShiftPixy's stock is trading at a volume of 2.6 million, which is 255.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.6 million.
- Team (NYSE:TISI) stock fell 18.08% to $2.78. Team's stock is trading at a volume of 844.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 126.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $86.0 million.
- ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) shares decreased by 14.95% to $1.48. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.3 million shares, making up 244.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.8 million.
- Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) shares decreased by 11.91% to $331.51. Trading volume for Lockheed Martin's stock is 5.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 449.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $91.8 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) stock fell 10.65% to $29.21. The current volume of 326.3K shares is 212.02% of TrueBlue's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) stock declined by 8.31% to $20.53. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.3 million shares, making up 119.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
