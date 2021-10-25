11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) stock increased by 67.71% to $9.89 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, PAE's stock is trading at a volume of 22.1 million, which is 4297.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $920.9 million.
- Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) stock rose 35.81% to $27.42. The current volume of 16.6 million shares is 714.26% of Bloom Energy's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $4.7 billion.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock rose 14.63% to $1.41. The current volume of 11.9 million shares is 1616.25% of ShiftPixy's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $40.4 million.
- Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) stock rose 9.1% to $33.33. The current volume of 154.2K shares is 111.87% of Euroseas's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $241.4 million.
- Team (NYSE:TISI) stock rose 8.36% to $3.11. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 346.9K shares, making up 52.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.3 million.
- Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) shares increased by 8.12% to $12.11. Vidler Water Resources's stock is trading at a volume of 112.9K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 97.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $222.0 million.
Losers
- SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) stock fell 21.46% to $3.77 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.0 million shares, making up 2055.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.2 million.
- China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) stock decreased by 10.72% to $7.21. China Recycling Energy's stock is trading at a volume of 117.4K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 141.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $47.4 million.
- DLH Hldgs (NASDAQ:DLHC) stock declined by 8.86% to $13.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $165.2 million.
- HNI (NYSE:HNI) stock declined by 7.78% to $36.84. The current volume of 101.1K shares is 55.42% of HNI's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) stock declined by 6.4% to $13.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.9 million.
