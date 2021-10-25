 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2021 12:55pm   Comments
Share:
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) stock increased by 67.71% to $9.89 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, PAE's stock is trading at a volume of 22.1 million, which is 4297.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $920.9 million.
  • Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) stock rose 35.81% to $27.42. The current volume of 16.6 million shares is 714.26% of Bloom Energy's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $4.7 billion.
  • ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock rose 14.63% to $1.41. The current volume of 11.9 million shares is 1616.25% of ShiftPixy's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $40.4 million.
  • Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) stock rose 9.1% to $33.33. The current volume of 154.2K shares is 111.87% of Euroseas's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $241.4 million.
  • Team (NYSE:TISI) stock rose 8.36% to $3.11. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 346.9K shares, making up 52.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.3 million.
  • Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) shares increased by 8.12% to $12.11. Vidler Water Resources's stock is trading at a volume of 112.9K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 97.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $222.0 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) stock fell 21.46% to $3.77 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.0 million shares, making up 2055.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.2 million.
  • China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) stock decreased by 10.72% to $7.21. China Recycling Energy's stock is trading at a volume of 117.4K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 141.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $47.4 million.
  • DLH Hldgs (NASDAQ:DLHC) stock declined by 8.86% to $13.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $165.2 million.
  • HNI (NYSE:HNI) stock declined by 7.78% to $36.84. The current volume of 101.1K shares is 55.42% of HNI's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) stock declined by 6.4% to $13.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.9 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

 

 

 

Related Articles (CREG + BE)

Bloom Energy Stock Surges On SK Ecoplant Partnership
35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Utilities Sector
3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com