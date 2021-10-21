12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) stock moved upwards by 22.79% to $2.64 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 17.1 million shares is 2411.03% of Sio Gene Therapies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $192.5 million.
- Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY) shares increased by 16.82% to $3.63. Trading volume for Biotricity's stock is 1.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 1025.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $172.7 million.
- CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) stock rose 13.68% to $19.61. As of 12:30 EST, CollPlant Biotechnologies's stock is trading at a volume of 155.1K, which is 1044.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $194.4 million.
- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) stock increased by 13.63% to $22.5. Trading volume for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals's stock is 1.9 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 1138.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $886.8 million.
- Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) stock moved upwards by 11.22% to $8.42. Trading volume for Eargo's stock is 1.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 72.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $330.5 million.
- Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) shares moved upwards by 9.33% to $10.95. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 802.4K, which is 715.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.8 million.
Losers
- Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRKP) shares decreased by 9.86% to $12.17 during Thursday's regular session.
- NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) stock declined by 8.58% to $8.32. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 672.1K shares, making up 6.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) shares fell 8.46% to $2.49. The current volume of 43.7 million shares is 100.3% of Progenity's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $330.5 million.
- Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) shares decreased by 7.22% to $0.96. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares, making up 92.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $41.6 million.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) stock fell 7.18% to $3.88. As of 12:30 EST, Adial Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 929.8K, which is 209.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.3 million.
- Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) shares fell 6.43% to $3.99. As of 12:30 EST, Voyager Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million, which is 21.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $151.2 million.
