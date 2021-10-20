 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 20, 2021 12:34pm   Comments
Share:
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) stock increased by 11.09% to $24.02 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.7 million shares, making up 724.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
  • Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) shares increased by 10.18% to $1.03. Yunji's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 374.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $219.7 million.
  • Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) shares rose 7.58% to $9.79. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 10.2 million, which is 42.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $468.8 million.
  • Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) stock rose 7.24% to $0.94. The current volume of 1.2 million shares is 98.49% of Remark Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.9 million.
  • Stride (NYSE:LRN) shares rose 7.07% to $36.61. Trading volume for Stride's stock is 847.8K as of 12:30 EST. This is 167.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock decreased by 8.95% to $2.05 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 12.2 million shares is 383.67% of Kaival Brands Innovations's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $58.0 million.
  • Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock declined by 8.1% to $7.15. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 48.2 million, which is 88.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $695.5 million.
  • Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) shares declined by 6.03% to $46.0. Trading volume for Brinker International's stock is 3.8 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 412.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) shares declined by 5.14% to $17.91. Funko's stock is trading at a volume of 742.9K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 133.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $903.5 million.
  • D-MARKET Electronic (NASDAQ:HEPS) shares decreased by 5.04% to $5.09. As of 12:30 EST, D-MARKET Electronic's stock is trading at a volume of 127.5K, which is 18.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
  • RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) stock declined by 4.88% to $2.73. The company's market cap stands at $75.3 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

 

 

 

Related Articles (ATER + BBIG)

32 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
How Vesica Tech's SHIFT Search Is Making Market Data More Accessible, Actionable
Why Vinco Ventures Shares Are Falling Today
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
16 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Vinco Ventures Stock Plummets After CEO And CFO Resign
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com