11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) stock increased by 11.09% to $24.02 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.7 million shares, making up 724.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) shares increased by 10.18% to $1.03. Yunji's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 374.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $219.7 million.
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) shares rose 7.58% to $9.79. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 10.2 million, which is 42.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $468.8 million.
- Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) stock rose 7.24% to $0.94. The current volume of 1.2 million shares is 98.49% of Remark Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.9 million.
- Stride (NYSE:LRN) shares rose 7.07% to $36.61. Trading volume for Stride's stock is 847.8K as of 12:30 EST. This is 167.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock decreased by 8.95% to $2.05 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 12.2 million shares is 383.67% of Kaival Brands Innovations's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $58.0 million.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock declined by 8.1% to $7.15. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 48.2 million, which is 88.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $695.5 million.
- Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) shares declined by 6.03% to $46.0. Trading volume for Brinker International's stock is 3.8 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 412.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) shares declined by 5.14% to $17.91. Funko's stock is trading at a volume of 742.9K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 133.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $903.5 million.
- D-MARKET Electronic (NASDAQ:HEPS) shares decreased by 5.04% to $5.09. As of 12:30 EST, D-MARKET Electronic's stock is trading at a volume of 127.5K, which is 18.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) stock declined by 4.88% to $2.73. The company's market cap stands at $75.3 million.
