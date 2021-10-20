12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) stock increased by 29.2% to $1.3 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 149.3 million, which is 713.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $255.7 million.
- Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) shares increased by 21.15% to $18.73. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 48.5 million shares, making up 12212.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $885.2 million.
- Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) stock increased by 18.67% to $42.01. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 441.4K, which is 565.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
- Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) shares rose 17.76% to $31.56. Olema Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 427.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) stock moved upwards by 13.25% to $9.02. Trading volume for CareMax's stock is 261.6K as of 12:30 EST. This is 45.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $784.9 million.
- Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) stock rose 10.9% to $15.36. The current volume of 2.1 million shares is 251.08% of Revance Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
Losers
- ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) stock decreased by 20.61% to $2.9 during Wednesday's regular session. ATI Physical Therapy's stock is trading at a volume of 8.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 385.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $569.8 million.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) shares fell 11.24% to $1.23. As of 12:30 EST, Stealth BioTherapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 771.9K, which is 263.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.5 million.
- Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) stock decreased by 10.19% to $144.19. As of 12:30 EST, Novavax's stock is trading at a volume of 22.6 million, which is 446.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 billion.
- TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) stock decreased by 9.02% to $7.17. TCR2 Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 326.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $273.8 million.
- Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) stock decreased by 8.74% to $12.01. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 631.1K, which is 103.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $567.2 million.
- Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) stock declined by 8.37% to $6.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.8 million.
