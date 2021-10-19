 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2021 12:33pm   Comments
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) stock increased by 18.27% to $5.76 during Tuesday's regular session. Redhill Biopharma's stock is trading at a volume of 2.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 257.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $269.1 million.
  • Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) stock rose 14.33% to $0.97. Kintara Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 2.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 221.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.9 million.
  • Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) shares moved upwards by 13.93% to $43.33. Trading volume for Harmony Biosciences's stock is 1.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 438.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
  • ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) stock moved upwards by 13.27% to $6.75. As of 12:30 EST, ViewRay's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million, which is 100.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) stock rose 12.97% to $17.76. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 251.66% of Prelude Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $836.3 million.
  • AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) stock increased by 12.3% to $23.45. Trading volume for AlloVir's stock is 140.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 63.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) stock fell 68.81% to $2.31 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Galera Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 24.9 million, which is 36445.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.8 million.
  • Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) shares decreased by 62.94% to $15.05. Trading volume for Atea Pharmaceuticals's stock is 102.9 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 5714.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) stock decreased by 14.89% to $1.92. Windtree Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 195.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.1 million.
  • Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) stock declined by 10.49% to $35.1. The current volume of 166.9K shares is 224.83% of Valneva's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
  • Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) stock declined by 10.17% to $1.1. Trading volume for Adamis Pharmaceuticals's stock is 20.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 379.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $164.5 million.
  • Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) shares declined by 8.95% to $12.62. The current volume of 940.1K shares is 347.21% of Oyster Point Pharma's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $328.3 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

