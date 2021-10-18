 Skip to main content

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 18, 2021 12:37pm   Comments
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Macy's (NYSE:M) shares moved upwards by 12.81% to $27.12 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 20.8 million shares, making up 120.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 billion.
  • Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) stock increased by 7.74% to $1.53. Waitr Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 46.6 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 516.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $183.3 million.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) shares moved upwards by 6.86% to $14.95. Trading volume for Bed Bath & Beyond's stock is 2.9 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 72.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) stock increased by 6.17% to $74.15. As of 12:30 EST, Citi Trends's stock is trading at a volume of 112.2K, which is 51.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $673.0 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) stock declined by 10.04% to $2.42 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, China Online Education Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 331.3K, which is 43.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $52.0 million.
  • Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock fell 8.42% to $0.49. Trading volume for Puxin's stock is 1.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 50.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $42.4 million.
  • Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock fell 8.19% to $2.13. Trading volume for Kaixin Auto Hldgs's stock is 691.8K as of 12:30 EST. This is 9.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $305.5 million.
  • RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) shares declined by 6.95% to $0.7. RISE Education Cayman's stock is trading at a volume of 337.1K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 77.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.6 million.
  • Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) shares declined by 5.94% to $3.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.0 million.
  • Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) shares decreased by 5.9% to $2.15. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 437.3K, which is 52.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $46.1 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

 

 

 

