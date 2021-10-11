12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) stock moved upwards by 27.67% to $4.29 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for Gaotu Techedu's stock is 16.9 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 131.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) shares increased by 10.13% to $0.39. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 11.0 million shares, making up 153.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.7 million.
- Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) shares rose 9.54% to $2.41. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 68.1K, which is 57.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $80.5 million.
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) shares increased by 9.41% to $8.48. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 11.4 million shares, making up 49.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $406.0 million.
- LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB) shares rose 9.33% to $1.64. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 377.4K, which is 30.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $183.8 million.
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock moved upwards by 8.08% to $0.61. As of 12:30 EST, Puxin's stock is trading at a volume of 663.7K, which is 30.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.9 million.
Losers
- Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) stock fell 8.69% to $33.0 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.8 million.
- Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) stock decreased by 6.83% to $335.26. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 710.8K shares, making up 197.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 billion.
- Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUEM) shares decreased by 6.58% to $2.48. Tuesday Morning's stock is trading at a volume of 220.2K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 15.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $213.9 million.
- Superior Industries Intl (NYSE:SUP) shares declined by 5.68% to $6.31. As of 12:30 EST, Superior Industries Intl's stock is trading at a volume of 115.4K, which is 87.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $164.7 million.
- Studio City Intl Hldgs (NYSE:MSC) stock decreased by 5.3% to $8.05. The company's market cap stands at $891.2 million.
- Secoo Holding (NASDAQ:SECO) shares decreased by 5.23% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.7 million.
