10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) stock moved upwards by 13.29% to $8.78 during Monday's regular session. Focus Universal's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 54.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $379.8 million.
- Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) stock rose 6.83% to $19.55. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
- Park City Gr (NASDAQ:PCYG) stock moved upwards by 6.55% to $5.85. Park City Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 70.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 223.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $113.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares moved upwards by 5.95% to $13.35. As of 12:30 EST, Aehr Test Systems's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million, which is 20.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $326.8 million.
Losers
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETXP) shares decreased by 15.01% to $1.7 during Monday's regular session.
- CPI Card (NASDAQ:PMTS) stock fell 11.63% to $29.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $332.4 million.
- Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) shares declined by 10.78% to $112.28. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 257.5K, which is 65.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 billion.
- Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) stock fell 9.02% to $18.36. Vertex's stock is trading at a volume of 261.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 115.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
- AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) shares fell 8.71% to $8.7. The company's market cap stands at $365.1 million.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock declined by 8.25% to $7.86. As of 12:30 EST, Marin Software's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million, which is 9.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $121.6 million.
