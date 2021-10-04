 Skip to main content

10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2021 12:54pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) stock moved upwards by 13.29% to $8.78 during Monday's regular session. Focus Universal's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 54.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $379.8 million.
  • Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) stock rose 6.83% to $19.55. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
  • Park City Gr (NASDAQ:PCYG) stock moved upwards by 6.55% to $5.85. Park City Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 70.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 223.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $113.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares moved upwards by 5.95% to $13.35. As of 12:30 EST, Aehr Test Systems's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million, which is 20.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $326.8 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETXP) shares decreased by 15.01% to $1.7 during Monday's regular session.
  • CPI Card (NASDAQ:PMTS) stock fell 11.63% to $29.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $332.4 million.
  • Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) shares declined by 10.78% to $112.28. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 257.5K, which is 65.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 billion.
  • Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) stock fell 9.02% to $18.36. Vertex's stock is trading at a volume of 261.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 115.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
  • AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) shares fell 8.71% to $8.7. The company's market cap stands at $365.1 million.
  • Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock declined by 8.25% to $7.86. As of 12:30 EST, Marin Software's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million, which is 9.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $121.6 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

