9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) shares rose 11.48% to $25.15 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 36.3 million shares is 125.89% of Virgin Galactic Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $6.4 billion.
- Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) stock moved upwards by 8.13% to $2.66. As of 12:30 EST, Broadwind's stock is trading at a volume of 915.0K, which is 270.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.5 million.
- American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) shares moved upwards by 7.96% to $14.64. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 225.1K, which is 75.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $414.7 million.
- ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) stock moved upwards by 7.59% to $4.25. As of 12:30 EST, ATIF Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 81.7K, which is 8.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.9 million.
- Orion Gr Hldgs (NYSE:ORN) shares moved upwards by 5.85% to $5.42. The current volume of 977.7K shares is 598.73% of Orion Gr Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $167.5 million.
Losers
- John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) shares decreased by 7.42% to $143.43 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, John Bean Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 146.1K, which is 82.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 billion.
- Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ:LMB) shares fell 7.18% to $6.6. The company's market cap stands at $67.7 million.
- Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) stock declined by 6.95% to $1.74. Trading volume for Fuel Tech's stock is 512.2K as of 12:30 EST. This is 105.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.6 million.
- Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) shares declined by 6.77% to $13.1. The company's market cap stands at $385.8 million.
