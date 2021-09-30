12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) stock increased by 21.06% to $1.31 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 70.4 million shares is 943.37% of Progenity's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $156.1 million.
- Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) shares increased by 16.23% to $37.34. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.8 million shares, making up 207.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
- OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) stock increased by 12.72% to $84.5. The current volume of 1.2 million shares is 739.74% of OptimizeRx's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) stock increased by 11.64% to $26.08. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 494.9K shares, making up 205.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) shares moved upwards by 9.31% to $5.75. The company's market cap stands at $163.0 million.
- Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) stock moved upwards by 9.29% to $2.0. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.5 million shares, making up 285.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.2 million.
Losers
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) shares fell 19.62% to $5.08 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 5.4 million, which is 72.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $215.5 million.
- Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) shares declined by 13.63% to $11.35. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) stock fell 13.22% to $16.98. Trading volume for ChemoCentryx's stock is 2.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 125.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) stock fell 12.59% to $2.43. As of 12:30 EST, NuCana's stock is trading at a volume of 2.7 million, which is 167.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.7 million.
- CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) stock declined by 11.26% to $1.42. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares, making up 238.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $38.9 million.
- Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) shares declined by 10.99% to $0.54. The current volume of 6.8 million shares is 71.39% of Iterum Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $99.2 million.
