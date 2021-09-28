7 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) shares rose 5.22% to $4.63 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 507.5K shares is 85.88% of Navios Maritime Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $73.6 million.
Losers
- Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) shares decreased by 18.35% to $7.52 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) shares declined by 10.75% to $3.0. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 126.93% of Globus Maritime's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) shares declined by 9.36% to $5.08. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.7 million shares, making up 96.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $681.6 million.
- Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) shares fell 8.79% to $2.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $141.4 million.
- L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) shares fell 8.26% to $12.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.8 million.
- Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX) shares decreased by 8.13% to $5.25. Trading volume for Flux Power Holdings's stock is 386.1K as of 12:30 EST. This is 364.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
