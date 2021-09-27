 Skip to main content

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2021 12:44pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares rose 18.54% to $0.81 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 223.0 million, which is 592.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $734.9 million.
  • Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock increased by 14.24% to $7.22. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 59.0 million shares, making up 129.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $702.3 million.
  • China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) stock increased by 13.82% to $2.67. As of 12:30 EST, China Online Education Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 417.5K, which is 63.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.5 million.
  • StoneMor (NYSE:STON) shares rose 11.0% to $2.32. Trading volume for StoneMor's stock is 211.8K as of 12:30 EST. This is 61.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $273.7 million.
  • XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) shares moved upwards by 9.06% to $6.75. As of 12:30 EST, XL Fleet's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million, which is 66.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $940.9 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) stock declined by 11.53% to $18.58 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $203.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock declined by 8.09% to $1.82. As of 12:30 EST, Kaival Brands Innovations's stock is trading at a volume of 213.3K, which is 92.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.0 million.
  • Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) shares decreased by 7.28% to $10.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $304.9 million.
  • China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock decreased by 6.83% to $1.91. Trading volume for China Liberal Education's stock is 1.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 54.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.5 million.
  • FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) shares declined by 6.41% to $8.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.5 million.
  • Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) stock decreased by 6.31% to $8.47. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 7.9 million, which is 247.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

