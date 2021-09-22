8 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) shares increased by 20.13% to $0.79 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.2 million shares, making up 409.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $145.0 million.
- PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) stock increased by 11.37% to $11.4. Trading volume for PBF Energy's stock is 5.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 120.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) stock rose 8.83% to $6.0. The current volume of 373.9K shares is 48.78% of Oil States International's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $368.0 million.
- ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) shares moved upwards by 8.53% to $1.33. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 597.4K shares, making up 53.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.5 million.
- Delek US Hldgs (NYSE:DK) stock rose 7.93% to $17.0. Trading volume for Delek US Hldgs's stock is 243.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 27.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- NexTier Oilfield (NYSE:NEX) stock rose 7.9% to $4.75. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 569.0K shares, making up 33.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
Losers
- Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) stock decreased by 5.44% to $2.26 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $53.4 million.
- Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) shares fell 4.97% to $5.74. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 831.4K shares, making up 34.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $351.8 million.
