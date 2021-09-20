 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2021 1:04pm   Comments
Share:
11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) shares rose 7.77% to $101.46 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 1.6 million shares is 222.94% of Brooks Automation's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 billion.
  • Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) stock rose 6.02% to $8.8. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 670.0K shares, making up 128.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.5 million.
  • DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) stock increased by 4.69% to $7.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.2 million.
  • Teradata (NYSE:TDC) shares increased by 4.54% to $52.91. Trading volume for Teradata's stock is 774.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 82.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 billion.
  • Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) stock rose 4.07% to $12.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.1 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) stock decreased by 13.17% to $8.68 during Monday's regular session. Bit Digital's stock is trading at a volume of 3.1 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 17.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $477.0 million.
  • WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY) stock decreased by 13.04% to $7.11. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 798.2K shares, making up 96.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $141.7 million.
  • Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) stock decreased by 12.05% to $19.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion.
  • CPI Card (NASDAQ:PMTS) stock decreased by 11.96% to $28.71. The current volume of 51.8K shares is 136.58% of CPI Card's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $322.6 million.
  • SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) stock fell 11.45% to $27.3. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 232.7K shares, making up 52.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) shares decreased by 11.2% to $5.0. Trading volume for MoSys's stock is 340.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 26.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.4 million.

 

 

 

Related Articles (BRKS + BTBT)

Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down 2%; Synlogic Shares Spike Higher
35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Brooks Automation Divests Semiconductor Business For $3B
10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Brooks Automation's Divests Semiconductor Business To PE Firm For $3B
EXCLUSIVE: Could Bitcoin Mining Stocks Offer Better Investment Opportunity Than Buying Bitcoin?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com