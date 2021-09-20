11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) shares rose 7.77% to $101.46 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 1.6 million shares is 222.94% of Brooks Automation's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 billion.
- Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) stock rose 6.02% to $8.8. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 670.0K shares, making up 128.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.5 million.
- DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) stock increased by 4.69% to $7.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.2 million.
- Teradata (NYSE:TDC) shares increased by 4.54% to $52.91. Trading volume for Teradata's stock is 774.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 82.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 billion.
- Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) stock rose 4.07% to $12.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.1 million.
Losers
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) stock decreased by 13.17% to $8.68 during Monday's regular session. Bit Digital's stock is trading at a volume of 3.1 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 17.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $477.0 million.
- WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY) stock decreased by 13.04% to $7.11. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 798.2K shares, making up 96.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $141.7 million.
- Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) stock decreased by 12.05% to $19.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion.
- CPI Card (NASDAQ:PMTS) stock decreased by 11.96% to $28.71. The current volume of 51.8K shares is 136.58% of CPI Card's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $322.6 million.
- SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) stock fell 11.45% to $27.3. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 232.7K shares, making up 52.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) shares decreased by 11.2% to $5.0. Trading volume for MoSys's stock is 340.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 26.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.4 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers