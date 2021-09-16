12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) stock moved upwards by 27.72% to $2.46 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 64.4 million shares, making up 3801.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $147.0 million.
- aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) shares increased by 27.46% to $10.86. The current volume of 40.2 million shares is 1039.0% of aTyr Pharma's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $183.7 million.
- Entasis Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:ETTX) shares rose 12.04% to $3.07. The current volume of 529.5K shares is 334.2% of Entasis Therapeutics Hldg's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $145.2 million.
- Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) shares moved upwards by 11.34% to $11.97. The company's market cap stands at $64.7 million.
- Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) shares increased by 10.36% to $17.47. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) shares rose 9.25% to $12.39. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 809.5K shares, making up 143.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $296.7 million.
Losers
- Macrogenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) shares decreased by 26.36% to $20.27 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.3 million shares, making up 345.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) shares fell 24.91% to $11.79. Aerie Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 4.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 987.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $556.9 million.
- Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) shares fell 22.47% to $12.6. As of 12:30 EST, Silverback Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million, which is 499.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $441.4 million.
- Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) stock fell 11.21% to $24.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $811.9 million.
- Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) shares decreased by 10.46% to $27.4. As of 12:30 EST, Vera Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 80.7K, which is 263.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $582.9 million.
- Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) stock declined by 10.23% to $36.42. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 421.4K, which is 88.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
