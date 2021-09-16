 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2021 12:40pm   Comments
Share:
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) stock moved upwards by 27.72% to $2.46 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 64.4 million shares, making up 3801.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $147.0 million.
  • aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) shares increased by 27.46% to $10.86. The current volume of 40.2 million shares is 1039.0% of aTyr Pharma's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $183.7 million.
  • Entasis Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:ETTX) shares rose 12.04% to $3.07. The current volume of 529.5K shares is 334.2% of Entasis Therapeutics Hldg's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $145.2 million.
  • Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) shares moved upwards by 11.34% to $11.97. The company's market cap stands at $64.7 million.
  • Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) shares increased by 10.36% to $17.47. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) shares rose 9.25% to $12.39. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 809.5K shares, making up 143.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $296.7 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Macrogenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) shares decreased by 26.36% to $20.27 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.3 million shares, making up 345.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
  • Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) shares fell 24.91% to $11.79. Aerie Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 4.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 987.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $556.9 million.
  • Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) shares fell 22.47% to $12.6. As of 12:30 EST, Silverback Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million, which is 499.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $441.4 million.
  • Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) stock fell 11.21% to $24.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $811.9 million.
  • Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) shares decreased by 10.46% to $27.4. As of 12:30 EST, Vera Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 80.7K, which is 263.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $582.9 million.
  • Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) stock declined by 10.23% to $36.42. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 421.4K, which is 88.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.

 

 

 

Related Articles (AERI + ETTX)

Mid-Day Market Update: Gold Drops Over 2%; Leap Therapeutics Shares Jump
38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Down; US Retail Sales Unexpectedly Increase in August
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Leap, Phio, Silverback Among Early Movers On Oncology Conference Presentations, Aerie Slumps On Mixed Data, Axsome Commences Phase 3 Sleep Disorder Study
20 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com