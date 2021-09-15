12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) shares moved upwards by 211.66% to $22.04 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.1 million.
- Allied Healthcare Prods (NASDAQ:AHPI) stock rose 21.47% to $7.75. As of 12:30 EST, Allied Healthcare Prods's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million, which is 16.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.1 million.
- Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) stock increased by 14.28% to $6.24. The current volume of 4.4 million shares is 241.35% of Seres Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $572.3 million.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) shares rose 14.21% to $0.65. Sonnet BioTherapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 47.9 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 580.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.5 million.
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) shares increased by 13.42% to $6.0. The current volume of 246.9K shares is 283.54% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $55.4 million.
- Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) shares moved upwards by 12.44% to $29.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $754.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
Losers
- Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) stock declined by 27.38% to $2.68 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 933.9K shares, making up 427.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 million.
- Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) stock fell 11.66% to $3.41. Trading volume for Forte Biosciences's stock is 3.7 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 220.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $48.0 million.
- Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) stock declined by 11.2% to $7.14. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 9.2 million, which is 1021.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $524.5 million.
- Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) stock declined by 10.81% to $18.0. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 169.6K, which is 179.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $650.0 million.
- ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) stock decreased by 10.04% to $8.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.4 million.
- Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) stock declined by 9.6% to $8.86. The company's market cap stands at $259.5 million.
