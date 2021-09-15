 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2021 12:38pm   Comments
Share:
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) shares moved upwards by 211.66% to $22.04 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.1 million.
  • Allied Healthcare Prods (NASDAQ:AHPI) stock rose 21.47% to $7.75. As of 12:30 EST, Allied Healthcare Prods's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million, which is 16.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.1 million.
  • Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) stock increased by 14.28% to $6.24. The current volume of 4.4 million shares is 241.35% of Seres Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $572.3 million.
  • Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) shares rose 14.21% to $0.65. Sonnet BioTherapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 47.9 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 580.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.5 million.
  • Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) shares increased by 13.42% to $6.0. The current volume of 246.9K shares is 283.54% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $55.4 million.
  • Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) shares moved upwards by 12.44% to $29.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $754.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) stock declined by 27.38% to $2.68 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 933.9K shares, making up 427.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 million.
  • Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) stock fell 11.66% to $3.41. Trading volume for Forte Biosciences's stock is 3.7 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 220.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $48.0 million.
  • Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) stock declined by 11.2% to $7.14. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 9.2 million, which is 1021.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $524.5 million.
  • Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) stock declined by 10.81% to $18.0. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 169.6K, which is 179.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $650.0 million.
  • ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) stock decreased by 10.04% to $8.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.4 million.
  • Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) stock declined by 9.6% to $8.86. The company's market cap stands at $259.5 million.

 

 

 

Related Articles (AHPI + CYCC)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
30 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com