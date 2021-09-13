 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2021 12:42pm   Comments
Share:
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) shares increased by 46.58% to $30.25 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for Itamar Medical's stock is 2.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 8646.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $496.4 million.
  • aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) shares rose 36.13% to $7.46. aTyr Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 38.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 19944.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.2 million.
  • iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) shares rose 34.7% to $64.82. As of 12:30 EST, iRhythm Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 3.1 million, which is 783.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
  • Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) shares rose 24.36% to $41.14. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.9 million shares, making up 558.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
  • Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) stock moved upwards by 20.89% to $1.76. Trading volume for Leap Therapeutics's stock is 40.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 7170.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $105.3 million.
  • Invacare (NYSE:IVC) shares increased by 20.43% to $6.6. Invacare's stock is trading at a volume of 2.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 561.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $231.0 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) stock decreased by 59.44% to $6.3 during Monday's regular session. MiMedx Group's stock is trading at a volume of 11.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1414.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $705.3 million.
  • Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) stock declined by 40.09% to $28.04. Trading volume for Valneva's stock is 370.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 1423.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) shares declined by 23.87% to $14.8. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 547.0K shares, making up 283.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $518.5 million.
  • Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) shares declined by 22.51% to $13.91. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 523.8K, which is 110.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.
  • Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) shares declined by 13.57% to $14.46. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares, making up 131.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
  • Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) stock decreased by 13.4% to $15.2. As of 12:30 EST, Dynavax Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 8.3 million, which is 239.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.

 

 

 

Related Articles (DVAX + IRTC)

45 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; UK Terminates Valneva's COVID-19 Vaccine Contract
Why Dynavax Shares Are Trading Lower Today
Cramer Weighs In On Hut 8 Mining Corp, Ping Identity Holding And More
Valneva Shares Plunge As UK Terminates COVID-19 Vaccine Contract: What You Need Know
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com