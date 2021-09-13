12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) shares increased by 46.58% to $30.25 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for Itamar Medical's stock is 2.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 8646.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $496.4 million.
- aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) shares rose 36.13% to $7.46. aTyr Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 38.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 19944.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.2 million.
- iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) shares rose 34.7% to $64.82. As of 12:30 EST, iRhythm Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 3.1 million, which is 783.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
- Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) shares rose 24.36% to $41.14. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.9 million shares, making up 558.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) stock moved upwards by 20.89% to $1.76. Trading volume for Leap Therapeutics's stock is 40.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 7170.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $105.3 million.
- Invacare (NYSE:IVC) shares increased by 20.43% to $6.6. Invacare's stock is trading at a volume of 2.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 561.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $231.0 million.
Losers
- MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) stock decreased by 59.44% to $6.3 during Monday's regular session. MiMedx Group's stock is trading at a volume of 11.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1414.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $705.3 million.
- Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) stock declined by 40.09% to $28.04. Trading volume for Valneva's stock is 370.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 1423.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) shares declined by 23.87% to $14.8. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 547.0K shares, making up 283.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $518.5 million.
- Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) shares declined by 22.51% to $13.91. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 523.8K, which is 110.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.
- Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) shares declined by 13.57% to $14.46. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares, making up 131.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
- Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) stock decreased by 13.4% to $15.2. As of 12:30 EST, Dynavax Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 8.3 million, which is 239.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers