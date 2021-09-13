 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2021 12:42pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) stock increased by 18.93% to $2.45 during Monday's regular session. Datasea's stock is trading at a volume of 13.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 426.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $58.5 million.
  • Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) stock rose 16.12% to $11.74. Trading volume for Aehr Test Systems's stock is 3.7 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 60.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $283.7 million.
  • NAPCO Security (NASDAQ:NSSC) shares increased by 11.6% to $42.4. The company's market cap stands at $778.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Allegro Microsystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) stock moved upwards by 9.3% to $33.58. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.1 million, which is 229.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 billion.
  • MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) stock rose 8.93% to $2.25. Trading volume for MICT's stock is 4.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 247.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $273.9 million.
  • OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) shares increased by 8.67% to $20.68. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 327.7K shares, making up 149.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $831.5 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) shares declined by 21.58% to $7.24 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.1 million shares, making up 909.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $307.6 million.
  • O2Micro Intl (NASDAQ:OIIM) shares declined by 17.4% to $6.03. Trading volume for O2Micro Intl's stock is 636.1K as of 12:30 EST. This is 615.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $171.5 million.
  • Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) shares declined by 15.98% to $2.42. Trading volume for Research Frontiers's stock is 735.0K as of 12:30 EST. This is 333.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.5 million.
  • SEMrush Hldgs (NYSE:SEMR) shares fell 14.66% to $26.73. SEMrush Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 258.2K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 84.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.
  • Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) shares decreased by 11.17% to $0.54. Sonim Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 11.9 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 158.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $46.3 million.
  • PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) stock declined by 9.95% to $2.99. As of 12:30 EST, PaySign's stock is trading at a volume of 663.6K, which is 164.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $152.8 million.

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

