12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 10, 2021 12:33pm   Comments
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) shares increased by 63.11% to $14.18 during Friday's regular session. IVERIC bio's stock is trading at a volume of 120.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 5711.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) stock increased by 35.47% to $2.84. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 91.7 million, which is 1067.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $664.2 million.
  • Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) shares rose 29.56% to $0.61. Advaxis's stock is trading at a volume of 40.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 583.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) stock increased by 20.25% to $1.04. The current volume of 36.3 million shares is 1233.23% of T2 Biosystems's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $172.8 million.
  • CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) shares moved upwards by 14.26% to $9.69. The current volume of 496.7K shares is 122.31% of CareMax's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $812.7 million.
  • PetVivo Holdings (NASDAQ:PETV) shares moved upwards by 13.7% to $3.65. As of 12:30 EST, PetVivo Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 2.1 million, which is 590.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.2 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) shares declined by 42.53% to $31.96 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 19.9 million shares is 2216.16% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
  • Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) stock declined by 36.14% to $8.98. Mersana Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 3.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 516.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $644.4 million.
  • Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) shares decreased by 21.54% to $16.58. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.4 million, which is 571.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $323.4 million.
  • Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) shares fell 16.63% to $6.64. Humanigen's stock is trading at a volume of 8.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 524.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $394.7 million.
  • RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) shares fell 11.74% to $14.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $387.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) stock decreased by 11.42% to $12.13. The company's market cap stands at $422.2 million. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

 

 

 

