12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Torrid Holdings (NYSE:CURV) stock increased by 30.44% to $24.08 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.8 million shares, making up 744.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) stock rose 18.36% to $59.73. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares, making up 308.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $901.5 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) shares moved upwards by 18.34% to $10.9. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 49.5 million shares, making up 861.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $420.4 million.
- Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares rose 14.32% to $8.3. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 845.0K, which is 19.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $160.5 million.
- Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) shares moved upwards by 12.41% to $428.14. Trading volume for Lululemon Athletica's stock is 5.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 647.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.9 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) shares rose 9.76% to $3.71. The current volume of 77.2K shares is 136.89% of China Automotive Systems's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.4 million.
Losers
- Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUEM) shares fell 38.88% to $2.61 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 3.5 million shares is 1397.56% of Tuesday Morning's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $224.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock decreased by 13.68% to $3.12. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 20.4 million, which is 1796.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.5 million.
- LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB) shares fell 7.1% to $1.5. As of 12:30 EST, LightInTheBox Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 461.3K, which is 37.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $168.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) shares declined by 5.19% to $6.39. Destination XL Group's stock is trading at a volume of 509.7K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 149.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $406.1 million.
- Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) stock decreased by 4.71% to $8.14. The company's market cap stands at $83.1 million.
- Global E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) shares fell 4.54% to $65.57. As of 12:30 EST, Global E Online's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million, which is 186.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 billion.
