12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2021 12:34pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) shares increased by 22.16% to $20.29 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.1 million, which is 288.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $395.7 million.
  • Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) shares increased by 15.92% to $3.9. The current volume of 1.7 million shares is 608.68% of Kiromic BioPharma's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $60.1 million.
  • Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) shares increased by 15.29% to $3.5. Enveric Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 19.1 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 764.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $75.1 million.
  • Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) stock moved upwards by 13.76% to $5.95. As of 12:30 EST, Pieris Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 2.5 million, which is 84.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $396.9 million.
  • Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) stock rose 13.09% to $2.85. The current volume of 705.6K shares is 382.61% of Trinity Biotech's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $59.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) shares moved upwards by 12.58% to $1.56. As of 12:30 EST, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 3.4 million, which is 271.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $134.9 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) stock declined by 50.48% to $7.48 during Thursday's regular session. Humanigen's stock is trading at a volume of 26.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 2445.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $444.5 million.
  • Invacare (NYSE:IVC) shares declined by 31.32% to $5.7. Invacare's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 506.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $199.5 million.
  • Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) stock fell 15.64% to $50.24. As of 12:30 EST, Inogen's stock is trading at a volume of 532.2K, which is 334.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) shares declined by 15.61% to $19.96. Trading volume for Avid Bioservices's stock is 1.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 192.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) stock decreased by 9.94% to $9.16. As of 12:30 EST, Novan's stock is trading at a volume of 618.1K, which is 16.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $172.3 million.
  • Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) stock declined by 9.85% to $32.86. The company's market cap stands at $71.9 million.

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

