12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) stock rose 33.14% to $9.64 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $351.2 million.
- ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) shares increased by 30.3% to $2.15. The current volume of 37.7 million shares is 1942.41% of ZIOPHARM Oncology's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $463.4 million.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) shares increased by 23.88% to $6.12. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 26.6 million shares, making up 3188.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $955.2 million.
- Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) shares increased by 19.96% to $6.67. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 436.3K, which is 150.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $213.8 million.
- Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) shares moved upwards by 18.52% to $15.32. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) stock rose 16.17% to $18.11. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 266.9K shares, making up 130.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $732.9 million.
Losers
- Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) stock fell 23.83% to $6.97 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.3 million, which is 210.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
- Cormedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) stock declined by 23.15% to $4.96. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.5 million, which is 594.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $189.0 million.
- Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) stock fell 18.98% to $4.1. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 11.5 million shares, making up 1055.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $57.7 million.
- Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) shares decreased by 15.18% to $7.38. The company's market cap stands at $911.1 million.
- Forward Pharma (NASDAQ:FWP) shares declined by 14.82% to $6.73. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 407.0K shares, making up 104.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.2 million.
- PetVivo Holdings (NASDAQ:PETV) shares fell 13.16% to $3.3. PetVivo Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 660.4K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 200.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.8 million.
