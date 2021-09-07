 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 07, 2021 12:38pm   Comments
Share:
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) stock rose 33.14% to $9.64 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $351.2 million.
  • ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) shares increased by 30.3% to $2.15. The current volume of 37.7 million shares is 1942.41% of ZIOPHARM Oncology's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $463.4 million.
  • Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) shares increased by 23.88% to $6.12. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 26.6 million shares, making up 3188.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $955.2 million.
  • Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) shares increased by 19.96% to $6.67. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 436.3K, which is 150.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $213.8 million.
  • Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) shares moved upwards by 18.52% to $15.32. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
  • Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) stock rose 16.17% to $18.11. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 266.9K shares, making up 130.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $732.9 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) stock fell 23.83% to $6.97 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.3 million, which is 210.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
  • Cormedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) stock declined by 23.15% to $4.96. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.5 million, which is 594.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $189.0 million.
  • Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) stock fell 18.98% to $4.1. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 11.5 million shares, making up 1055.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $57.7 million.
  • Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) shares decreased by 15.18% to $7.38. The company's market cap stands at $911.1 million.
  • Forward Pharma (NASDAQ:FWP) shares declined by 14.82% to $6.73. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 407.0K shares, making up 104.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.2 million.
  • PetVivo Holdings (NASDAQ:PETV) shares fell 13.16% to $3.3. PetVivo Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 660.4K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 200.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.8 million.

 

 

 

Related Articles (ADAP + ABOS)

45 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Adaptimmune Stock Moves Higher On Cancer Deal With Genentech
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Aug. 8-14): Jazz Pharma FDA Decision, Earnings Deluge and IPOs In The Spotlight
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck's Disappointing Q2, Atreca Falls On Data, FDA Nod For Viatris, Nuvalent, Icosavax IPOs
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb Earnings, Amgen Goes Shopping, GlaxoSmithKline-Vir's COVID-19 Antibody Treatment Supply Deal
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com