12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 07, 2021 12:38pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares rose 16.44% to $9.77 during Tuesday's regular session. Aehr Test Systems's stock is trading at a volume of 17.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 314.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $236.1 million.
  • SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) stock moved upwards by 11.93% to $5.72. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 10.9 million, which is 1058.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.4 million.
  • ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) stock moved upwards by 11.21% to $105.19. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 577.8K, which is 152.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
  • CPI Card (NASDAQ:PMTS) shares increased by 10.04% to $32.95. Trading volume for CPI Card's stock is 51.6K as of 12:30 EST. This is 234.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $370.2 million.
  • ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) stock moved upwards by 9.54% to $2.41. As of 12:30 EST, ClearSign Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 660.9K, which is 741.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.8 million.
  • Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) stock rose 9.33% to $10.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) stock fell 17.29% to $18.16 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 11.6 million shares, making up 75.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $440.0 million.
  • Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) shares declined by 12.82% to $6.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $961.5 million.
  • Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID) shares declined by 12.32% to $10.25. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 67.9K shares, making up 107.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $237.3 million.
  • AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) shares fell 12.0% to $9.4. AvePoint's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 139.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
  • Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) stock declined by 11.49% to $9.52. Trading volume for Payoneer Global's stock is 1.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 67.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion.
  • OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) shares fell 10.41% to $4.82. OLB Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 840.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 187.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.0 million.

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

