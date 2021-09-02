 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 02, 2021 12:42pm   Comments
Gainers

  • TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) shares increased by 34.48% to $14.82 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for TSR's stock is 2.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 7003.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.0 million.
  • Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) shares rose 29.84% to $5.09. The current volume of 29.0 million shares is 2396.57% of Data Storage's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.0 million.
  • Cloopen Group Holding (NYSE:RAAS) shares rose 26.89% to $5.93. As of 12:30 EST, Cloopen Group Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 23.5 million, which is 2342.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $974.0 million.
  • Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) stock increased by 22.93% to $2.52. As of 12:30 EST, Aurora Mobile's stock is trading at a volume of 2.3 million, which is 444.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $297.1 million.
  • Ncino (NASDAQ:NCNO) shares increased by 18.28% to $74.58. Ncino's stock is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 340.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID) stock increased by 15.11% to $12.87. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 211.8K, which is 396.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $297.9 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) shares decreased by 12.75% to $19.07 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 143.1K shares, making up 90.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) shares fell 6.5% to $36.47. As of 12:30 EST, ShotSpotter's stock is trading at a volume of 72.1K, which is 196.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $425.8 million.
  • Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) shares declined by 6.2% to $6.96. As of 12:30 EST, Quantum Computing's stock is trading at a volume of 192.5K, which is 84.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $202.9 million.
  • Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) shares decreased by 5.75% to $27.54. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.9 million, which is 95.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.8 billion.
  • Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) shares declined by 5.42% to $43.91. Methode Electronics's stock is trading at a volume of 90.4K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 58.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) stock fell 5.07% to $6.75. Pixelworks's stock is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 110.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $353.9 million.

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

