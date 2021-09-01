12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) stock rose 16.51% to $7.83 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 675.7K shares, making up 138.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $206.0 million.
- Evaxion Biotech (NASDAQ:EVAX) stock increased by 16.38% to $7.6. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.9 million shares, making up 3864.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $145.9 million.
- Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) shares increased by 14.74% to $13.73. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 5.2 million, which is 218.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
- GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) shares rose 13.83% to $3.69. GBS's stock is trading at a volume of 24.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 3072.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $45.6 million.
- Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) shares moved upwards by 12.46% to $8.03. As of 12:30 EST, Lyra Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 72.1K, which is 65.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.3 million.
- PetVivo Holdings (NASDAQ:PETV) shares moved upwards by 12.2% to $3.31. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.5 million shares, making up 11902.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.9 million.
Losers
- Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) stock fell 16.63% to $19.04 during Wednesday's regular session. Avidity Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 671.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 251.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $717.3 million.
- Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) stock fell 9.91% to $11.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $358.1 million.
- Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) stock decreased by 9.22% to $48.12. Trading volume for Valneva's stock is 81.0K as of 12:30 EST. This is 389.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
- Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) stock decreased by 8.73% to $51.89. As of 12:30 EST, Cassava Sciences's stock is trading at a volume of 5.8 million, which is 97.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
- BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) shares decreased by 8.72% to $28.58. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares, making up 41.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) shares decreased by 8.31% to $9.17. As of 12:30 EST, POINT Biopharma Global's stock is trading at a volume of 117.1K, which is 159.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $826.4 million.
