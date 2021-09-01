 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 01, 2021 12:41pm   Comments
Share:
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) stock rose 16.51% to $7.83 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 675.7K shares, making up 138.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $206.0 million.
  • Evaxion Biotech (NASDAQ:EVAX) stock increased by 16.38% to $7.6. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.9 million shares, making up 3864.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $145.9 million.
  • Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) shares increased by 14.74% to $13.73. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 5.2 million, which is 218.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
  • GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) shares rose 13.83% to $3.69. GBS's stock is trading at a volume of 24.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 3072.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $45.6 million.
  • Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) shares moved upwards by 12.46% to $8.03. As of 12:30 EST, Lyra Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 72.1K, which is 65.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.3 million.
  • PetVivo Holdings (NASDAQ:PETV) shares moved upwards by 12.2% to $3.31. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.5 million shares, making up 11902.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.9 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) stock fell 16.63% to $19.04 during Wednesday's regular session. Avidity Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 671.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 251.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $717.3 million.
  • Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) stock fell 9.91% to $11.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $358.1 million.
  • Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) stock decreased by 9.22% to $48.12. Trading volume for Valneva's stock is 81.0K as of 12:30 EST. This is 389.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
  • Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) stock decreased by 8.73% to $51.89. As of 12:30 EST, Cassava Sciences's stock is trading at a volume of 5.8 million, which is 97.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
  • BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) shares decreased by 8.72% to $28.58. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares, making up 41.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) shares decreased by 8.31% to $9.17. As of 12:30 EST, POINT Biopharma Global's stock is trading at a volume of 117.1K, which is 159.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $826.4 million.

 

 

 

Related Articles (CANO + BYSI)

38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Releases Twin Dose Of Positive Tidings, Astellas Voluntarily Pauses Gene Therapy Study, Ascendis Offering
The Daily Biotech Pulse: MorphoSys-Incyte Snag European Nod, Immutep Granted Chinese Patent, Bolt Biotherapeutics Strike Oncology Collaboration
63 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
BeyondSpring Inks Plinabulin Agreement In Greater China
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Early Approval For Ascendis' Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency Treatment, Redhill Biopharma Spikes On Positive COVID-19 Drug Data, RenovoRx IPO
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com