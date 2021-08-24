 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 24, 2021 12:40pm   Comments
Gainers

  • SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) shares moved upwards by 23.53% to $25.43 during Tuesday's regular session. SkyWater Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 373.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $993.4 million.
  • Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) shares moved upwards by 22.56% to $13.69. The current volume of 57.2 million shares is 857.47% of Support.com's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $331.8 million.
  • Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) stock moved upwards by 19.07% to $443.65. As of 12:30 EST, Palo Alto Networks's stock is trading at a volume of 8.0 million, which is 814.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $43.2 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares increased by 12.79% to $0.88. As of 12:30 EST, Color Star Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 7.5 million, which is 326.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.4 million.
  • 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) stock moved upwards by 11.46% to $18.23. Trading volume for 21Vianet Group's stock is 706.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 34.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) stock rose 11.24% to $10.09. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.4 million, which is 160.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) stock fell 7.62% to $10.55 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Bit Digital's stock is 6.8 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 41.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $580.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) shares declined by 7.17% to $10.5. The company's market cap stands at $27.9 million.
  • Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) stock decreased by 6.35% to $52.24. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 603.0K shares, making up 38.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.6 billion.
  • Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) shares declined by 5.32% to $2.85. Mercurity Fintech Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 415.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 146.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.4 million.
  • Alight (NYSE:ALIT) shares decreased by 5.29% to $10.12. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 12.9 million, which is 439.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion.
  • Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) shares fell 5.0% to $36.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 billion.

 

 

 

Related Articles (ALIT + BTBT)

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

