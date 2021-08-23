 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 23, 2021 12:31pm   Comments
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) stock rose 45.44% to $5.58 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Vivos Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 124.2 million, which is 32740.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $127.4 million.
  • Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) shares increased by 21.42% to $7.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $212.6 million.
  • CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) shares rose 20.54% to $1.55. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 19.8 million, which is 2301.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $217.3 million.
  • Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) stock moved upwards by 20.19% to $2.56. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 24.9 million, which is 391.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $597.7 million.
  • BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) shares rose 18.72% to $23.97. BeyondSpring's stock is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 77.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $937.3 million.
  • Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) stock increased by 18.06% to $2.6. Trading volume for Xeris Pharmaceuticals's stock is 81.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 2617.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $172.7 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) shares fell 24.01% to $14.56 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares, making up 339.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $184.1 million.
  • Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRKP) stock fell 10.24% to $15.59. Ontrak's stock is trading at a volume of 56.9K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 218.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:SRGA) shares decreased by 6.4% to $1.25. Surgalign Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 8.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 176.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $173.5 million.
  • Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ:AVCO) shares decreased by 6.25% to $0.93. Avalon Globocare's stock is trading at a volume of 208.9K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 70.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.4 million.
  • Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) shares decreased by 6.04% to $4.98. As of 12:30 EST, Alimera Sciences's stock is trading at a volume of 78.3K, which is 432.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $34.4 million.
  • Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) shares declined by 5.87% to $5.38. The current volume of 2.7 million shares is 116.96% of Geovax Labs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.0 million.

 

 

 

