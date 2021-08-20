12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares rose 29.45% to $2.83 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 6.4 million shares is 42.64% of Vinco Ventures's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $172.8 million.
- Leju Holdings (NYSE:LEJU) shares moved upwards by 16.41% to $1.56. Leju Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 121.0K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 160.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $212.8 million.
- BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) stock rose 13.19% to $7.55. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.3 million, which is 78.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $548.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares rose 11.9% to $0.56. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 53.7 million, which is 91.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $509.4 million.
- Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) stock rose 11.53% to $5.32. Trading volume for Lordstown Motors's stock is 10.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 84.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $941.5 million.
- XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) shares moved upwards by 9.96% to $1.52. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares, making up 45.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $160.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
Losers
- Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) shares decreased by 11.54% to $23.24 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 900.4K, which is 360.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) stock fell 6.8% to $3.29. The current volume of 1.9 million shares is 167.26% of Aterian's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $126.9 million.
- MEDIROM Healthcare (NASDAQ:MRM) stock fell 6.3% to $5.81. The company's market cap stands at $28.9 million.
- OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) stock declined by 5.21% to $0.51. OneSmart Intl Edu Group's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 27.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $83.0 million.
- 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) shares fell 5.1% to $1.02. As of 12:30 EST, 17 Education & Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 435.7K, which is 18.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $197.6 million.
- Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) shares decreased by 4.79% to $53.51. As of 12:30 EST, Kontoor Brands's stock is trading at a volume of 123.6K, which is 22.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers