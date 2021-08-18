10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) stock increased by 10.14% to $0.82 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 16.7 million, which is 382.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) shares rose 9.44% to $3.25. Orbital Energy Group's stock is trading at a volume of 2.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 29.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $208.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) shares increased by 8.02% to $2.96. As of 12:30 EST, Sino-Global Shipping's stock is trading at a volume of 230.7K, which is 67.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.2 million.
- Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) stock moved upwards by 7.92% to $6.26. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 57.8K, which is 38.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $117.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) shares rose 7.68% to $3.67. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.2 million, which is 73.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $438.7 million.
- Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) shares increased by 7.65% to $4.1. Capstone Green Energy's stock is trading at a volume of 53.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 28.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.0 million.
Losers
- Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) stock decreased by 8.05% to $3.94 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares, making up 241.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $222.5 million.
- Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) shares declined by 5.9% to $21.72. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 101.3K shares, making up 74.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $590.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) shares fell 5.85% to $11.76. The current volume of 105.4K shares is 134.51% of Fusion Fuel Green's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $153.5 million.
- Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) stock fell 4.98% to $3.63. The current volume of 219.6K shares is 79.39% of Navios Maritime Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.7 million.
