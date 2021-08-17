 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 17, 2021 12:34pm   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) stock increased by 25.72% to $2.59 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 12.2 million, which is 122.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.4 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) shares rose 22.13% to $1.49. Trading volume for Sesen Bio's stock is 121.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 1102.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $292.0 million.
  • Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) shares increased by 14.13% to $3.31. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 632.1K, which is 49.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $80.3 million.
  • 23andMe Holding (NASDAQ:ME) shares increased by 14.12% to $8.32. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.6 million shares, making up 345.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) shares rose 12.83% to $17.85. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 120.8K, which is 61.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $676.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Rani Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:RANI) shares rose 12.2% to $17.37. The company's market cap stands at $325.4 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) stock decreased by 22.16% to $1.3 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares, making up 501.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $37.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) shares fell 17.08% to $4.37. As of 12:30 EST, Dyadic International's stock is trading at a volume of 2.8 million, which is 77.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $122.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) stock decreased by 16.06% to $0.94. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.8 million shares, making up 279.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) shares fell 15.73% to $3.44. Trading volume for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals's stock is 237.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 18.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $215.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Sema4 Holdings (NASDAQ:SMFR) stock fell 15.54% to $9.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) stock decreased by 13.0% to $0.65. As of 12:30 EST, Biolase's stock is trading at a volume of 4.7 million, which is 102.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $97.7 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.

 

 

 

Related Articles (ACRX + ARPO)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For August 16, 2021
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
AcelRx, Aguettant Ink Licensing Agreements For Dzuveo And Two Prefilled Syringe Products
64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com