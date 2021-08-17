12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) stock increased by 25.72% to $2.59 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 12.2 million, which is 122.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.4 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) shares rose 22.13% to $1.49. Trading volume for Sesen Bio's stock is 121.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 1102.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $292.0 million.
- Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) shares increased by 14.13% to $3.31. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 632.1K, which is 49.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $80.3 million.
- 23andMe Holding (NASDAQ:ME) shares increased by 14.12% to $8.32. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.6 million shares, making up 345.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) shares rose 12.83% to $17.85. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 120.8K, which is 61.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $676.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Rani Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:RANI) shares rose 12.2% to $17.37. The company's market cap stands at $325.4 million.
Losers
- Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) stock decreased by 22.16% to $1.3 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares, making up 501.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $37.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) shares fell 17.08% to $4.37. As of 12:30 EST, Dyadic International's stock is trading at a volume of 2.8 million, which is 77.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $122.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) stock decreased by 16.06% to $0.94. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.8 million shares, making up 279.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) shares fell 15.73% to $3.44. Trading volume for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals's stock is 237.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 18.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $215.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Sema4 Holdings (NASDAQ:SMFR) stock fell 15.54% to $9.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) stock decreased by 13.0% to $0.65. As of 12:30 EST, Biolase's stock is trading at a volume of 4.7 million, which is 102.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $97.7 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
