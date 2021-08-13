 Skip to main content

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2021 12:36pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares moved upwards by 12.27% to $1.24 during Friday's regular session. Waitr Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 4.7 million shares as of 12:35 EST. This is 153.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $144.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • 1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS) shares increased by 9.75% to $14.57. Trading volume for 1stdibs.com's stock is 276.9K as of 12:35 EST. This is 68.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $545.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUEM) stock increased by 8.53% to $4.45. As of 12:35 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 183.9K shares, making up 65.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $383.5 million.
  • Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) shares moved upwards by 6.72% to $42.39. Trading volume for this security as of 12:35 EST is 286.9K, which is 117.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
  • Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) shares rose 6.44% to $203.82. As of 12:35 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 322.1K shares, making up 95.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) shares moved upwards by 5.84% to $72.92. Trading volume for this security as of 12:35 EST is 8.0 million, which is 112.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.6 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) stock decreased by 20.93% to $27.29 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 4.8 million shares is 533.25% of Cricut's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:35 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) shares fell 20.12% to $1.98. The current volume of 548.9K shares is 256.77% of Xcel Brands's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:35 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ:EVK) shares declined by 20.05% to $3.27. Trading volume for this security as of 12:35 EST is 1.1 million, which is 35.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.4 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB) stock decreased by 14.83% to $1.38. As of 12:35 EST, LightInTheBox Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million, which is 110.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $154.6 million.
  • RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) stock decreased by 14.25% to $0.88. As of 12:35 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 312.1K shares, making up 224.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $49.4 million.
  • XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) stock decreased by 14.22% to $6.09. As of 12:35 EST, XL Fleet's stock is trading at a volume of 5.1 million, which is 131.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $847.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

