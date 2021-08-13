12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) shares increased by 26.09% to $5.17 during Friday's regular session. CVD Equipment's stock is trading at a volume of 3.5 million shares as of 12:35 EST. This is 10724.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.5 million.
- Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) stock rose 14.23% to $9.07. Trading volume for Support.com's stock is 73.1 million as of 12:35 EST. This is 1782.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $219.7 million.
- Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) stock increased by 12.47% to $2.17. Trading volume for Boxlight's stock is 43.5 million as of 12:35 EST. This is 1631.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) stock rose 10.03% to $3.07. Trading volume for this security as of 12:35 EST is 607.4K, which is 19.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.9 million.
- Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) shares moved upwards by 7.47% to $10.5. The company's market cap stands at $27.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Addvantage Technologies (NASDAQ:AEY) shares moved upwards by 7.36% to $2.75. Addvantage Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 83.4K shares as of 12:35 EST. This is 149.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $34.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) shares decreased by 35.26% to $5.51 during Friday's regular session. Duos Technologies Group's stock is trading at a volume of 149.0K shares as of 12:35 EST. This is 924.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares fell 24.62% to $1.58. The current volume of 24.3 million shares is 363.61% of Powerbridge Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:35 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.3 million.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares fell 18.05% to $0.89. Trading volume for Phunware's stock is 5.2 million as of 12:35 EST. This is 283.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $64.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) stock declined by 15.18% to $10.17. As of 12:35 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.5 million shares, making up 248.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) stock decreased by 11.75% to $2.78. As of 12:35 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 10.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock decreased by 10.77% to $5.06. Marin Software's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares as of 12:35 EST. This is 6.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $78.2 million.
