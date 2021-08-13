 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2021 12:38pm   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) shares increased by 26.09% to $5.17 during Friday's regular session. CVD Equipment's stock is trading at a volume of 3.5 million shares as of 12:35 EST. This is 10724.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.5 million.
  • Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) stock rose 14.23% to $9.07. Trading volume for Support.com's stock is 73.1 million as of 12:35 EST. This is 1782.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $219.7 million.
  • Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) stock increased by 12.47% to $2.17. Trading volume for Boxlight's stock is 43.5 million as of 12:35 EST. This is 1631.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) stock rose 10.03% to $3.07. Trading volume for this security as of 12:35 EST is 607.4K, which is 19.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.9 million.
  • Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) shares moved upwards by 7.47% to $10.5. The company's market cap stands at $27.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Addvantage Technologies (NASDAQ:AEY) shares moved upwards by 7.36% to $2.75. Addvantage Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 83.4K shares as of 12:35 EST. This is 149.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $34.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) shares decreased by 35.26% to $5.51 during Friday's regular session. Duos Technologies Group's stock is trading at a volume of 149.0K shares as of 12:35 EST. This is 924.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares fell 24.62% to $1.58. The current volume of 24.3 million shares is 363.61% of Powerbridge Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:35 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.3 million.
  • Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares fell 18.05% to $0.89. Trading volume for Phunware's stock is 5.2 million as of 12:35 EST. This is 283.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $64.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) stock declined by 15.18% to $10.17. As of 12:35 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.5 million shares, making up 248.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) stock decreased by 11.75% to $2.78. As of 12:35 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 10.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock decreased by 10.77% to $5.06. Marin Software's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares as of 12:35 EST. This is 6.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $78.2 million.

 

 

 

Related Articles (AEY + AUUD)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com