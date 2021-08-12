 Skip to main content

10 Financials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2021 12:41pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) stock increased by 15.94% to $3.29 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Conifer Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 5.0 million, which is 17428.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Aegon (NYSE:AEG) shares rose 7.01% to $4.88. Trading volume for Aegon's stock is 2.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 128.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • BanColombia (NYSE:CIB) stock moved upwards by 5.65% to $30.62. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 668.6K shares, making up 263.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 billion.
  • Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) stock increased by 5.6% to $13.95. Trading volume for Perella Weinberg Partners's stock is 506.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 86.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $599.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

 

 

Losers

 

  • GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares declined by 39.82% to $4.93 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, GoHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 15.1 million, which is 1273.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) stock decreased by 26.34% to $10.24. As of 12:30 EST, Trean Insurance Group's stock is trading at a volume of 351.6K, which is 244.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $523.7 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Finance of America (NYSE:FOA) shares fell 18.46% to $5.48. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 846.4K, which is 123.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $351.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) shares declined by 16.35% to $14.46. The current volume of 2.2 million shares is 167.07% of SelectQuote's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
  • AGM Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:AGMH) stock declined by 16.11% to $7.97. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 242.1K, which is 271.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $226.7 million.
  • Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) stock decreased by 15.14% to $5.83. Root's stock is trading at a volume of 12.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 295.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

 

 

 

