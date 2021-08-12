12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) stock increased by 23.8% to $2.86 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 65.6 million shares, making up 511.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $68.9 million.
- Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) stock rose 20.82% to $3.91. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 25.3 million shares, making up 276.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.9 million.
- Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) stock increased by 18.93% to $4.8. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 13.3 million, which is 205.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $941.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) shares increased by 17.1% to $10.75. The current volume of 90.3K shares is 113.83% of Apyx Medical's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $368.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) shares rose 13.75% to $4.63. The current volume of 7.4 million shares is 1615.24% of OncoCyte's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $423.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) stock rose 11.86% to $2.64. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 370.5K shares, making up 98.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $137.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) stock declined by 29.02% to $2.05 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 3.3 million shares is 465.74% of VYNE Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) shares decreased by 12.59% to $23.52. As of 12:30 EST, Revolution Medicines's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million, which is 253.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) shares declined by 11.37% to $5.85. Achilles Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 402.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 410.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $237.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) stock fell 11.08% to $1.25. As of 12:30 EST, Trevena's stock is trading at a volume of 3.9 million, which is 168.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $204.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) stock declined by 9.98% to $21.43. The current volume of 142.7K shares is 42.63% of Generation Bio's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) stock declined by 9.9% to $0.76. Trading volume for Evofem Biosciences's stock is 8.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 69.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $116.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
