12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares moved upwards by 51.5% to $2.53 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 171.7 million shares is 31462.61% of Kaixin Auto Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:34 EST). The company's market cap stands at $362.9 million.
- OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) shares moved upwards by 30.21% to $0.92. OneSmart Intl Edu Group's stock is trading at a volume of 43.1 million shares as of 12:34 EST. This is 1126.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $148.2 million.
- Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) shares rose 14.07% to $13.29. Trading volume for Century Casinos's stock is 297.1K as of 12:34 EST. This is 133.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $393.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- China XD Plastics Co (NASDAQ:CXDC) shares increased by 13.98% to $0.79. As of 12:34 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 10.5 million shares, making up 609.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.0 million.
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) shares increased by 11.23% to $16.97. The current volume of 5.1 million shares is 142.62% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:34 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUEM) shares rose 10.63% to $4.16. As of 12:34 EST, Tuesday Morning's stock is trading at a volume of 100.1K, which is 31.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $358.5 million.
Losers
- Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) stock fell 24.57% to $8.2 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 2.0 million shares is 273.7% of Quotient Technology's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:34 EST). The company's market cap stands at $765.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) shares declined by 12.58% to $31.15. Trading volume for Groupon's stock is 3.8 million as of 12:34 EST. This is 530.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $907.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Betterware de Mexico SAB (NASDAQ:BWMX) shares decreased by 9.57% to $42.0. As of 12:34 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 140.8K shares, making up 272.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) shares fell 8.91% to $5.42. Trading volume for this security as of 12:34 EST is 3.7 million, which is 422.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $181.8 million.
- Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) stock fell 8.75% to $18.36. Funko's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares as of 12:34 EST. This is 146.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $918.7 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) stock fell 7.74% to $149.18. As of 12:34 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 8.5 million shares, making up 373.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.9 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
