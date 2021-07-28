 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

8 Financials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 12:40pm   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares rose 16.44% to $16.92 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 8.0 million shares, making up 90.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
  • Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares rose 15.68% to $114.23. The current volume of 8.8 million shares is 174.88% of Futu Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $16.7 billion.
  • Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) shares moved upwards by 15.42% to $4.94. The current volume of 1.2 million shares is 140.72% of Waterdrop's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
  • 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) stock rose 15.12% to $26.64. Trading volume for 360 DigiTech's stock is 3.7 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 100.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion.
  • LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ:LX) stock rose 11.99% to $8.87. The current volume of 975.7K shares is 54.25% of LexinFintech Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
  • CNFinance Holdings (NYSE:CNF) shares moved upwards by 11.81% to $3.97. The company's market cap stands at $272.4 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) shares decreased by 7.0% to $155.87 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Affiliated Managers Group's stock is 117.8K as of 12:30 EST. This is 38.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Bank of the James Finl Gr (NASDAQ:BOTJ) stock decreased by 4.09% to $15.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.5 million.

 

 

 

Related Articles (AMG + BOTJ)

50 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Recap: Affiliated Managers Group Q2 Earnings
Affiliated Managers Group Earnings Preview
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 12, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com