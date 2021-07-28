8 Financials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares rose 16.44% to $16.92 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 8.0 million shares, making up 90.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
- Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares rose 15.68% to $114.23. The current volume of 8.8 million shares is 174.88% of Futu Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $16.7 billion.
- Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) shares moved upwards by 15.42% to $4.94. The current volume of 1.2 million shares is 140.72% of Waterdrop's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
- 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) stock rose 15.12% to $26.64. Trading volume for 360 DigiTech's stock is 3.7 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 100.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion.
- LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ:LX) stock rose 11.99% to $8.87. The current volume of 975.7K shares is 54.25% of LexinFintech Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- CNFinance Holdings (NYSE:CNF) shares moved upwards by 11.81% to $3.97. The company's market cap stands at $272.4 million.
Losers
- Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) shares decreased by 7.0% to $155.87 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Affiliated Managers Group's stock is 117.8K as of 12:30 EST. This is 38.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Bank of the James Finl Gr (NASDAQ:BOTJ) stock decreased by 4.09% to $15.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.5 million.
