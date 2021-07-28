 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 12:41pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) shares moved upwards by 45.98% to $2.22 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 128.5 million shares, making up 5989.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $196.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) shares rose 40.82% to $2.07. NanoVibronix's stock is trading at a volume of 61.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1319.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $49.9 million.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) stock increased by 25.96% to $16.04. The current volume of 82.9 million shares is 324.5% of Tilray's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) shares moved upwards by 18.1% to $137.0. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.0 million, which is 213.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 billion.
  • Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) shares moved upwards by 15.34% to $1.01. The current volume of 12.5 million shares is 628.01% of Allena Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $58.2 million.
  • I-MAB (NASDAQ:IMAB) stock rose 14.95% to $69.78. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.2 million, which is 189.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) stock fell 13.27% to $3.27 during Wednesday's regular session. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 2.6 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 282.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.2 million.
  • Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) shares decreased by 11.69% to $17.91. Trading volume for Myovant Sciences's stock is 1.8 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 252.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) stock fell 11.32% to $3.45. The current volume of 1.4 million shares is 81.56% of Dyadic International's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $95.0 million.
  • Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) stock decreased by 8.89% to $1.23. Tyme Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 4.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 54.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $211.8 million.
  • NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) stock fell 8.22% to $16.43. NRX Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 2.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 42.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $787.2 million.
  • SINTX Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) stock fell 7.02% to $1.59. SINTX Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 105.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.2 million.

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

