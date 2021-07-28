12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares increased by 50.93% to $8.89 during Wednesday's regular session. Bit Digital's stock is trading at a volume of 80.9 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1355.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $479.2 million.
- Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) stock moved upwards by 18.49% to $8.2. Support.com's stock is trading at a volume of 20.6 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 733.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $198.6 million.
- Agora (NASDAQ:API) stock moved upwards by 17.56% to $32.06. Trading volume for Agora's stock is 1.9 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 138.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.
- GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) shares moved upwards by 16.63% to $60.31. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 3.5 million, which is 190.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 billion.
- 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) shares rose 16.32% to $17.03. 21Vianet Group's stock is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 94.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
- Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) shares rose 15.01% to $61.82. As of 12:30 EST, Daqo New Energy's stock is trading at a volume of 3.5 million, which is 127.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 billion.
Losers
- SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) shares fell 13.64% to $9.5 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 2.6 million shares is 33.69% of SGOCO Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $965.2 million.
- Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) shares fell 11.58% to $11.27. The current volume of 357.8K shares is 306.93% of Bel Fuse's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $139.0 million.
- Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) stock fell 7.88% to $12.68. The company's market cap stands at $156.5 million.
- Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) stock fell 6.81% to $4.79. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.1 million shares, making up 256.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.3 million.
- Tessco Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) shares decreased by 5.9% to $5.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) stock fell 4.34% to $10.04. The current volume of 748.1K shares is 4.4% of ALFI's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $143.1 million.
